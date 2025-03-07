Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $259,000 in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 1,784.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
