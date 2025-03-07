Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $259,000 in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 1,784.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.