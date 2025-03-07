Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases New Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. M&G PLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 104,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

In other news, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $117,861.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,941.88. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $7,694,633.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,857.52. This represents a 38.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,299 shares of company stock valued at $34,948,265 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $141.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.37 and a 200-day moving average of $147.63.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

