Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 155.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 559.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.4 %

WDS opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.03. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 124.39%.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

