Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Director William A. Wulfsohn Purchases 2,530 Shares

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) Director William A. Wulfsohn bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.43 per share, with a total value of $200,957.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.48. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $72.49 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.26.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.
