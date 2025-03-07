Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,967,000 after buying an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,088,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,654,000 after buying an additional 87,722 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $422.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.48. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.70 and a 1 year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

