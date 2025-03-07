M&T Bank Corp Sells 520 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,804,000 after purchasing an additional 665,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,444,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,903,000 after buying an additional 344,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,662,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,872,000 after buying an additional 341,787 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,998,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,812,000 after acquiring an additional 213,505 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PRU opened at $110.11 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.44 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

