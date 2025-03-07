Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Releases Earnings Results

Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Murray Income Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 92.34%.
Murray Income Trust Stock Performance
LON:MUT opened at GBX 836 ($10.77) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £835.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.80. Murray Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 795 ($10.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 908 ($11.70). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 840.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 838.67.
Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.97%.
About Murray Income Trust
An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.
