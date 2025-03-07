National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.77 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. National CineMedia updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

National CineMedia Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. National CineMedia has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $602.71 million, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCMI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on National CineMedia from $8.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Insider Activity at National CineMedia

In other National CineMedia news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $154,560.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,085.37. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

