National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $8.25 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $5.70. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National CineMedia shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 190,589 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

In related news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $154,560.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,987 shares in the company, valued at $436,085.37. This represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $505.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

