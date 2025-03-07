Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.58, but opened at $35.31. Nayax shares last traded at $35.09, with a volume of 1,294 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYAX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Nayax from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.
Nayax Stock Down 2.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,183,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,630,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Nayax by 107.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 107,559 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 5,526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of Nayax by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 100,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nayax
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
