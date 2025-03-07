Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.58, but opened at $35.31. Nayax shares last traded at $35.09, with a volume of 1,294 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYAX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Nayax from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.77 and a beta of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,183,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,630,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Nayax by 107.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 107,559 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 5,526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of Nayax by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 100,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

