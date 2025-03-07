Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 20.7% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) traded up 20.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.81. 884,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,238,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$205.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 3.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

