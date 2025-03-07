NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Holdings Boosted by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,632,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,273 shares during the period. NetEase comprises about 10.3% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $324,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES opened at $101.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.45. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $111.12.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 76.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Barclays lifted their target price on NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

