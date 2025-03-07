New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 302,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 427% from the average daily volume of 57,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

New Age Metals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 52.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.32.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

See Also

