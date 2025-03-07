New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Up 20% – Here’s What Happened

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 244,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 57,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

New Age Metals Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 52.48.

New Age Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.