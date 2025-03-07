nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Sells $23,100.00 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $23,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,915.12. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

nLIGHT Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LASR opened at $8.99 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.29.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LASR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLIGHT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 969.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 30.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 96.7% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.