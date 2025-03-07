Novus Advisors LLC Invests $116,000 in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Novus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MFM. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,625,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 209,439 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 573,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 346,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 134,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MFM opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $5.78.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
