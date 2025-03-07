Novus Advisors LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Novus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $75.33.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
