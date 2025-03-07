Novus Advisors LLC Makes New $441,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.76. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

