Novus Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,182 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,651,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,885,000 after buying an additional 260,304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,480,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,345,000 after buying an additional 268,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,184,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after buying an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $104.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

