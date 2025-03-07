NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Price Performance

Insider Activity

SMR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 6,282,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,834,009. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.58. NuScale Power has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $32.30.

In other news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $357,453.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683.48. This trade represents a 95.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,537. This trade represents a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NuScale Power by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,427,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 635,271 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,688,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after acquiring an additional 89,949 shares during the last quarter. Samsung C&T Corp acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at $46,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after buying an additional 135,613 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NuScale Power by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,746,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 511,168 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.