NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Announces $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.

NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $12.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $8.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,243,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.01 and a 200 day moving average of $226.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NXP Semiconductors stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Free Report ) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

