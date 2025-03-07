NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Announces $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.
NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $12.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $8.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,243,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.01 and a 200 day moving average of $226.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.