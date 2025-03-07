Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -317.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $116.96.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $217,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,191. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $19,180,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,482 shares of company stock valued at $88,072,216 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Okta by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Okta by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

