Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Private Wealth LLC

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $114,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $177.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

