Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.53.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $177.58 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.79. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

