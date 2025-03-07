Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.53.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.6 %
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Old Dominion Freight Line
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 4 EV Stocks Facing Uncertainty—Which Ones Will Survive?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- These 3 Big Banks Are Set to Gain as Consumers Stash More Cash
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Wall Street Says Chipotle Has 30% Upside—Should You Bite?
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.