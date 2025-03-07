Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.33 and last traded at $100.33. Approximately 37,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 955,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 6.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $717,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $606,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,803. This trade represents a 62.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,539 shares of company stock valued at $8,498,935. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

