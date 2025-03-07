One Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $450,109,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after buying an additional 606,411 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,410,000 after buying an additional 195,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 454,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,386,000 after buying an additional 146,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $268.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $198.91 and a 12-month high of $272.32. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

