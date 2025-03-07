Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Short Interest Down 11.8% in February

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 27,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Oracle Trading Down 6.7 %

ORCL opened at $150.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.89 and its 200-day moving average is $168.97. Oracle has a 1-year low of $111.18 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $421.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

