Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.30 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.16). Approximately 50,400,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 8,719,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.10 ($1.35).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.03).

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of £935.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 137.96.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.