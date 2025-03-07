Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.30 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.16). Approximately 50,400,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 8,719,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.10 ($1.35).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.03).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.
Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.
