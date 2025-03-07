Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.1% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.47.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

