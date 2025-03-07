Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $12.27 Million Stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Viper Energy by 524.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $41.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

