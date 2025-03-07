Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Purchases 275,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 148.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 3.8% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $57,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $2,380,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,440 shares in the company, valued at $11,076,654.40. This trade represents a 17.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $1,783,811.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,444 shares in the company, valued at $26,891,872.80. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $142.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.71.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $16.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.27.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

