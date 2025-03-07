Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 85,000 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.23 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

