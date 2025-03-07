Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth about $604,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 19.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

PEGA opened at $76.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 1.11. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 2,049 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $155,006.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,237.35. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.31, for a total value of $156,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,937.15. This represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,542 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

