PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $25.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.69.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,634.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 8.4% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

