Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.19 ($0.02). Approximately 833,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 277,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.03.
About Petrel Resources
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
