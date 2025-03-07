Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Holdings Trimmed by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 896,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 43,146 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 119,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

NYSE:PBR opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

