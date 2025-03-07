Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Position Boosted by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

