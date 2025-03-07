Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,200 shares of company stock worth $40,206,950. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

