Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $491,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $1,158,897,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,573,000 after buying an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Chubb by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,070,000 after buying an additional 389,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $286.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.16. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

