Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $549,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,964,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,977,000 after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,735,000 after purchasing an additional 170,321 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

QUAL opened at $176.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $154.17 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

