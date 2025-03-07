Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 65 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $178.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.65. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total value of $235,098.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,039 shares in the company, valued at $100,331,082.31. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,421,788 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

