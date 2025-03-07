Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $61.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

