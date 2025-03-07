Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.8% during the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.00.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $357.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

