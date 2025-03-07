POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Down 14.2% in February

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,900 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get POSCO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on POSCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POSCO

POSCO Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

PKX stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 182,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,035. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19. POSCO has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $85.84.

About POSCO

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.