POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Down 14.2% in February

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,900 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.
View Our Latest Report on POSCO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On POSCO
POSCO Price Performance
PKX stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 182,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,035. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19. POSCO has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $85.84.
About POSCO
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than POSCO
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.