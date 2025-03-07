Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 6,310 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in V2X were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of V2X by 81.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its position in shares of V2X by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of V2X by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on V2X in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of V2X stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. V2X, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

