Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 66,528 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,860,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in EZCORP by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EZCORP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EZCORP by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

EZPW opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

