Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 724,415 Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,035,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,415 shares during the quarter. ATRenew comprises about 0.5% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ATRenew were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in ATRenew by 67.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 70,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 14.6% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 139,842 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of ATRenew by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 75,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Stock Performance

RERE opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $803.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.89, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. ATRenew Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

