Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 146,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CATO. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cato during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cato by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cato by 203.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 124,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 83,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Cato by 2.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 215,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.
Cato Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $2.85 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.84.
Cato Company Profile
The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cato
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.