Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 51,911 RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMBL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RumbleOn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in RumbleOn by 278.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RumbleOn by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of RumbleOn by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn Stock Performance

RumbleOn stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. RumbleOn, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $139.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMBL. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of RumbleOn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley downgraded RumbleOn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th.

RumbleOn Profile

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

