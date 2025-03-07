Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 60,000 Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scratch Capital LLC bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 347.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAER opened at $1.86 on Friday. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.